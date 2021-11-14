Willow Man Jailed on Weapons/Assault Charges following Saturday Incident





After receiving a report of domestic abuse Alaska State Troopers responded to a Willow address at 1:10 pm on Saturday.

According to the report, the caller reported that 40-yea-old Jared Bullington had hit his girlfriend multiple times on her leg and arm. When troopers arrived and opened an investigation, they found that in addition to the Saturday incident, Bullington had seriously abused his girlfriend previously.

AST says that Bullington, a convicted felon, had, on November 6th and 7th, strangled his victim and on the 7th had hit her with the butt of a semiautomatic handgun. AST states, “Jared is a convicted felon and is not to be in possession of, or dwell in a residence with a concealable firearm.”

As a result of the response and trooper investigation, Bullington was charged with two counts of Assault II, Assault III, Assault IV, and two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

He was remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial to await arraignment.



