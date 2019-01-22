Willow Man Rolls into AST During Stop, Charged with DUI/MIW IV

Alaska Native News Jan 22, 2019.

A routine traffic stop near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Hawk Lane in Houston on Monday resulted in a DUI and weapons charge for a Willow man, troopers revealed.

An Alaska State Trooper on patrol pulled over a vehicle on the Parks Highway at 2:51 am on Monday morning and immediately after the stop, the vehicle began rolling backward prior to the officer making contact with the driver. The vehicle rolled backward, colliding with the patrol vehicle at low speed.

The minor collision caused no damage.

The patrol officer contacted the driver, identified as 48-year-old Chad McGovern of Willow. It was quickly determined that McGovern was operating the vehicle under the influence and was charged with DUI.







A firearm was observed in the vehicle, garnering McGovern an additional charge off Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.

AST arrested McGovern and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded.

McGovern was later released on his own recognizance.