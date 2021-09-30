Winnebago Driver on Sterling Arrested on DUI Charges following Hit and Run





Alaska State Troopers, after receiving a report that a 1985 Winnebago had crashed into another vehicle then fled the scene, responded to mile 56 of the Sterling Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

After opening an investigation at the scene, troopers on patrol spotted the Winnebago on the highway and pulled it over in a traffic stop for driving above the speed limit.

When troopers contacted the driver of the RV, she gave a false ID several times, troopers reported. But, ultimately, the driver was identified as 46-year-old Siv Betti Jonsson of Chugiak. AA computer check would find that Jonsson was driving on a revoked license. Her license had been revoked for several DUI and DWLR convictions within the last ten years.

Jonsson was charged with Leaving the scene of an accident, False information, DWLR and Felony DUI.

After being transported to the trooper post for Datamaster processing, she was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.



