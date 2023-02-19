Woman in Critical Condition after Falling from Tanana Bridge Saturday





Delta Junction-based Troopers, along with Rural Deltana EMS/Rescue, Fort Greely Rescue/EMS and Delta EMS responded to a report of a female falling from the Tanana Bridge near Delta Junction at 5:45 am on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, authorities located the victim at the foot of the bridge on the ice. They rendered assistance, removed her from the ice, and transported her via ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. She remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the circumstances of the female’s fall is currently under investigation.



