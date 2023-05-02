Woman in Fairbanks Arrested for Arson and other Crimes Following Blaze early Friday





Early Friday morning at 4:42 am, the Fairbanks Fire Department was alerted to a structural fire at 725 2nd Avenue and responded to the location to find the building fully engulfed.

According to the investigation, a bystander alerted the two occupants in the building and they managed to get out of the structure unharmed.

“A Deputy Fire Marshal (DFM) from the Division of Fire and Life Safety was requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation, and the fire was classified as Incendiary,” AST reported.

Using surveillance video along with witness statements, investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigations were able to identify a suspect as 50-year-old Sherri Wein. While she wasn’t immediately located, she would be found later in the day and interviewed and ultimately charged with Arson I, Criminal Mischief III, Criminal Trespass I, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Investigators are seeking additional members of the community that may have information and asking them to contact DFM Kyle Carrington at 907-451-5200 or kyle.carrington@alaska.gov. You can also remain anonymous by submitting tips through the AKTips smartphone app or securely online at https://dps.alaska.gov/tips.

The Division of Fire and Life Safety said they “would like to thank the Fairbanks Police Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Bureau of Investigation, and the University Fire Department for the collaborative efforts to bring a swift resolution to this case.”



