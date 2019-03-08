Woman in Thursday 26th Avenue Assault Case Dies, Case Elevated to Homicide

Alaska Native News Mar 8, 2019.

The woman found unresponsive and not breathing early in the morning on Thursday has died in the hospital, APD states. Her death has elevated the case to homicide and her assailant has been arrested.

Police responded to a 26th Avenue address after receiving a call reporting the unresponsive woman at 5:23 am. When officers arrived, they located the woman in the residence and immediately began administering life-saving measures. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her upper body injuries.

APD reports that there were multiple people present at the time of her injuries. APD has brought all in for questioning. As a result of the interviews, it was determined that 42-year-old Henry Bailey had gotten into an altercation with the victim, whose name has yet to be released, causing her to be rendered unconscious.







Bailey was arrested and initially charged with Assault I mid-afternoon Thursday.

Then, late afternoon, the victim succumbed to her injuries and died.

APD states that the case is now being investigated as a homicide. They said that the District Attorney “has the discretion to make any necessary adjustments to the existing charges filed against the suspect.”

The victim’s identity will be divulged once next of kin notifications have been completed.