Would-Be Car Burglar Held at Gunpoint for Craig Troopers

Alaska State Troopers responded to Port Saint Nicholas Road in Craig after receiving a call reporting a man being held at gunpoint at that location early Friday morning, AST reported today.

The caller reported that her husband was holding down a suspect at gunpoint this morning after he caught the suspect, later identified by troopers as 21-year-old Jacob Moser, “breaking into their vehicle.”

After troopers responded to the location they took Moser into custody on charges of Criminal trespass II. Troopers say alcohol played a factor in the incident.

He was remanded to the Craig Jail.