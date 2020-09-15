Zip Kombucha to unveil Alaska’s first-ever hard kombucha at taproom grand opening

Zip’s new brewery license allows for tastings, tours and more
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Even in light of current economic challenges, Zip Kombucha finds itself ramping up an already impressive repertoire of offerings with the addition of Black Label Booch, a signature hard kombucha line.
As Alaska’s first-ever alcoholic kombucha, as well as being one of the first in the nation, Black Label Booch features six flavors of hard kombucha. This new line will launch on Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m., during the grand opening of Zip Kombucha’s newly renovated taproom in Midtown.
“Even in a time of such uncertainty, we are thrilled to be celebrating so much. Developing this new line of hard kombucha has been a dream of mine and I’m so excited to bring this to my fellow Alaskans,” said Zip Kombucha Owner and Head Brewer Jessie Janes. “I am so happy to have had such a strong support system from the Zip community as we have been updating the taproom and working towards a brewery license. The Zip team and I are excited to share the new space and offerings with the community.”
In addition to expanding its number of taps, the newly renovated taproom offers a spacious, upbeat and comfortable place for the Zip community. The taproom will be following COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures set by the Municipality of Anchorage.
Along with the red-carpet release of Black Label Booch at the taproom grand opening, Zip will also be launching in-house brewed beers and seltzers with its new brewery license, which allows for tastings and tours, as well as selling higher alcoholic products in-house.
For more information on Zip Kombucha, please visit: zipkombucha.com.
