Two Hikers and Two Dogs Plucked from Cupola Mountain by Coast Guard

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka crew member rescues an injured hiker on Cupola Mountain in Sitka on Sept. 29, 2019.
KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew rescued two hikers and their two dogs off of Cupola Mountain in Sitka, Alaska, on Sunday.
The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the hikers to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel at the hospital in Sitka.
At 9:30 a.m., Sector Juneau Command Center personnel received a call from Alaska State Troopers requesting assistance after one of the hikers reportedly suffered a severely injured ankle and could not hike out.
“The Sitka Fire Department initially received the call via cell phone from one of the hikers, reporting that she injured her leg,” said Coast Guard Lt. Michael Klakring, pilot, Air Station Sitka. “The helo crew arrived on scene about five minutes after takeoff and visually spotted the hikers. The rescue swimmer deployed, assessed the hiker’s condition and splinted the injured leg before hoisting them off the mountain.”
The hikers and their dogs were located at an elevation of approximately 2,300 feet.
“In this case, there was enough daylight left to visually spot the distressed party once we arrived,” said Klakring. “A signaling device and distress beacon will always make searching easier and allow for a quicker rescue.”
Source: USCG
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Oct 1, 2019.
