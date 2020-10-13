2020 Virtual Annual AFN Convention

on Oct 12, 2020.

 

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! As we prepare to host the largest gathering of Indigenous peoples in the United States on Thursday and Friday, October 15 and 16 we wanted to take a minute to recognize the many Alaska Native cultures and traditions and peoples that make our state truly extraordinary. Haw’aa, Gunalchéesh, Qaĝaasakung, Tsin’aen, Taikuu, Quyana, Quyanaq, Quyaana, Way Dankoo, ‘Awa’ahdah, Dogedinh, Mahsi’, Baasee’, Maasee’, Chin’an / Tsin’ęę, Thank you!

Attached to this message you will find a host of information regarding our 54th Annual Convention, Good Government: Alaskans Decide, including the: 

As always, if you have questions, comments, or need to get in touch with President Julie Kitka, Co-Chairs Ana Hoffman or Will Mayo, other Board members, or AFN staff please email or call us at afninfo@nativefederation.org or (907) 274-3611.

Please stay healthy and safe as you celebrate Indigenous People’s Day. 

We look forward to interacting with you later this week,

Click here to download the 2020 Annual AFN Agenda in PDF. You can also download the AFN App from Apple or Google for the most up to date agenda and notices.  
 
 
This year we are excited to announce that you can join us virtually by visiting and registering at our Virtual Event Portal or downloading the 2020 AFN App from Apple or Google.
Download the 2020 AFN App  
 

Quyana I: Thursday, October 15

  1. Atautchimukta

  2. Aangun Yatx’i

  3. Barrow Dancers

  4. Minto Dancers

  5. Anchorage Unangax Dancers

  6. Qikiqtagruk Northern Lights Dancers of Kotzebue

  7. Kluti-Kaah Dancers (Copper Center)

  8. Nelson Island Dancers (Toksook Bay)

Quyana II: Friday, October 16

  1. Tanana Traditional Dancers

  2. King Island Singers and Dancers of Anchorage

  3. Mount St. Elias Dancers

  4. Wainwright Kuugmiut Dancers

  5. Acilquq Dance Group 

  6. Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers

  7. Qalgimiut Dance Group of Tikigaq (Pt. Hope)

Dance group biographies are online at:
https://www.nativefederation.org/quyana/
 

Denali Sponsors 

GCI
www.gci.com
Click here to see special announcements from GCI 

Katmai Sponsors 

AARP
www.aarp.org

Alaska Airlines
www.alaskaair.com

Chugach Alaska Corporation
www.chugach.com

Donlin Gold
www.donlingold.com

ExxonMobil
www.corporate.exxonmobil.com

NANA
www.nana.com

Walmart
www.walmart.com

Wells Fargo
www.wellsfargo.com

Susitna Sponsors 

Ahtna, Inc.
www.ahtna.com

Alaska Commercial Company
www.alaskacommercial.com

Alaskans for Better Elections
www.alaskansforbetterelections.com

Alyeska Pipeline Service Company
www.alyeska-pipe.com

Bristol Bay Native Corporation
www.bbnc.net

ConocoPhillips Alaska
www.conocophillips.com
First National Bank Alaska
www.fnbalaska.com

IBEW Local 1547
www.ibew1547.org

Landye Bennett Blumstein, LLP
www.lbblawyers.com

Northern Air Cargo
www.nac.aero

OneALASKA
www.onealaska.com

Southcentral Foundation
www.southcentralfoundation.com

Teck Alaska Red Dog
www.teck.com

Visit Anchorage
www.anchorage.net

Taku Sponsors 
Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority
www.alaskamentalhealthtrust.org

Cook Inlet Tribal Council
www.citci.org

Holmes Weddle & Barcott P.C.
hwb-law.com

Office of Hawaiian Affairs
oha.org

Old Harbor Native Corporation
www.oldharbornativecorp.com

One Web & Pacific Dataport
oneweb.world / auroraiv.com

SpaceX
www.spacex.com

TOTE Maritime
totemaritime.com

Kobuk Sponsors 
Alaska Communications
www.alaskacommunications.com

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
www.alaskausa.org

Ambler Metals
www.amblermetals.com

AT&T
www.att.com

Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
www.dwt.com

Koniag
www.koniag.com

KPMG, LLP
www.kpmg.com

NEA-Alaska
www.neaalaska.org

Northrim Bank
www.northrim.com

Premera
www.premera.com

Petrotechnical Resources of Alaska
www.petroak.com

The Alaska Committee—Representing Alaska’s Capital
www.alaskacommittee.com

The Tatitlek Corporation
www.tatitlek.com

Friends of AFN

Bickford Pacific Group

Construction Machinery Industrial LLC

Enterprise Car Rental

Lynden

PND Engineers

Stantec

Udelhoven Oilfield System Services