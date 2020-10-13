2020 Virtual Annual AFN Convention

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! As we prepare to host the largest gathering of Indigenous peoples in the United States on Thursday and Friday, October 15 and 16 we wanted to take a minute to recognize the many Alaska Native cultures and traditions and peoples that make our state truly extraordinary. Haw’aa, Gunalchéesh, Qaĝaasakung, Tsin’aen, Taikuu, Quyana, Quyanaq, Quyaana, Way Dankoo, ‘Awa’ahdah, Dogedinh, Mahsi’, Baasee’, Maasee’, Chin’an / Tsin’ęę, Thank you!
Attached to this message you will find a host of information regarding our 54th Annual Convention, Good Government: Alaskans Decide, including the:
Please stay healthy and safe as you celebrate Indigenous People’s Day.
We look forward to interacting with you later this week,