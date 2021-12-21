2021 AFN Convention a Success





AFN’s virtual Annual Convention was held on Monday and Tuesday, December 13 and 14.

AFN wishes to thank the dozens of presenters, hundreds of AFN delegates, thousands of participants, Convention sponsors and exhibitors for making our 2021 AFN Convention a huge success. Quyana!

Congratulations to Ana Hoffman for her reelection as Co-Chair for another term. And congratulations to our newly elected village representatives to AFN’s statewide board of directors.

Thousands of viewers watched the Convention on live statewide television, radio, and online. Thousands followed on social media and participated via AFN’s app and virtual event platform. You can still log in to the AFN app for information on AFN President’s Awards winners, presenters, sponsors and exhibitors.

Watch the 2021 AFN Convention again!

Click HERE to watch or rewatch the unedited, live webcast archive.

Click HERE to watch the 2021 Quyana broadcast video, which originally aired Monday evening, December 13.



