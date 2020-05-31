27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in eight Alaska communities

May 31, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 in eight communities: Anchorage (12), Wasilla (4), Kenai (3), Eagle River (3), Homer (2), Soldotna (1), Kenai Peninsula Borough (1) and Anchor Point (1).
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 30 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
Of the new Alaska cases, 14 are male and 13 are female. Four are aged of 10-19; five aged 20-29; three are aged 30-39; three are aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79; and three are aged 80 or older. There have been a total of 47 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 368, with no new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 53,063 tests have been conducted.
One new nonresident case was identified in a seafood industry worker in the Dillingham Census Area. After further investigation, the Homer case reported for May 29 has been determined to be in a visitor, not a resident of Alaska, so it has been subtracted from the total Alaska case count and added to the nonresident case total. Including the May 30 cases, this brings the total Alaska case count to 460 and the total nonresident cases to 21.
A joint press conference with Governor Dunleavy, DHSS, Municipality of Anchorage and Providence Health & Services Alaska will be held later today to discuss the high number of cases.
