$300,000 federal grant to support Bus 142 exhibits











A $300,000 grant to the University of Alaska Museum of the North will pay for exhibits centered on the abandoned bus made famous by the “Into the Wild” book and movie.

The museum, part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, received the grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The museum will use the money to develop exhibits that explore not only the story of Bus 142 but also Alaska’s landscapes, history and people.

“Like no other item we’ve worked with before, Bus 142 connects with visitors to and residents of Alaska in such an emotional way,” said Angela Linn, the museum’s bus project manager.

A free outdoor exhibit featuring the bus will be located in the forest behind the museum on the UAF Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks. An open-air pavilion will offer year-round access. A viewing deck and ramp will allow visitors to look through the bus windows into the preserved, illuminated interior.

The project will also create an indoor exhibition at the museum.

An advisory committee is guiding the work.

“The museum looks forward to sharing a new way of telling the story of the bus amidst the context of Alaska history and culture,” Linn said. “We are thrilled!”

Linn said the grant should bring the bus project within $100,000 of completion. Construction, including running electrical service to the outdoor exhibit, will require additional funding.

Alaska state land managers removed the bus from its location near Denali National Park and Preserve in 2020. The UA Museum of the North agreed to take the bus, which is now in storage following conservation work.