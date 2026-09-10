Minto Teen Dies in Accidental Gunshot











On September 9, 2026, at approximately 12:09 a.m., the Alaska State Troopers received a report of a shooting in the village of Minto. The initial report indicated that 18-year-old William Charlie had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Emergency medical personnel responded and began providing treatment before Charlie was medevacked from the area for further medical care. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Charlie succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Troopers and investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to Minto to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. During the investigation, Troopers learned that Charlie had recently returned from a hunting trip and was unloading hunting gear from a boat. The boat contained several rifles that had been brought along on the trip.

The investigation determined that Charlie was in the process of removing gear from the boat when he reached inside and inadvertently discharged one of the rifles. The firearm discharged unintentionally, striking Charlie in the abdomen and causing the fatal injuries. Investigators found no indication that the shooting was intentional, and the incident appears to have resulted from the accidental discharge of the firearm while Charlie was unloading equipment.

Charlie’s next of kin has been notified of his death. His remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation. The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Bureau of Investigation will continue to document the circumstances surrounding the incident and complete the investigation.