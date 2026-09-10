Palmer Man Shooting Holes in Floor with Shotgun Arrested by Troopers











On September 9, 2026, at approximately 4:05 p.m., Alaska State Troopers (AST) were dispatched to a residence in Palmer following reports that a male, identified as Phillip Wilson, was repeatedly firing a shotgun inside the home. Troopers went to the residence and located Wilson on the front porch. Troopers secured the scene and conducted a search of the residence to ensure there were no additional threats or injured persons inside. During the search, Troopers located Wilson’s shotgun on a couch inside the home.

As Troopers continued their investigation, they also discovered approximately six large holes in the flooring of the residence. The damage was consistent with the reported gunfire and was documented as part of the investigation. Following the investigation, Wilson was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Domestic Violence).

Wilson was transported to and remanded at the Mat-Su Pre-Trial Facility, where he was held without bail pending further court proceedings.