A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck 57 miles from Anchor Point at 1:42 pm on Tuesday afternoon. The quake was situated 60 miles northeast of Illiamna and seven miles to the northwest of Iliamna Volcano on the western side of Cook Inlet.

The quake, felt throughout southcentral Alaska, occurred at a depth of 89 miles and is not expected to generate any tsunami activity.

No injuries were reported.