Suicidal Klawock Man Arrested on Assault/Weapons Charges







The Klawock Police called Alaska State Troopers at 427 pm on Sunday and requested there assistance regarding a Klawock man armed with a high-powered rifle that he had discharged while making threats, AST reported.

AST responded along with Craig PD, and U.S.F.S officers to lend assistance to Klawock personnel.

Troopers identified the suspect as 61-year-old Albert Macasaet Jr of Klawock, and report that he was suicidal/homicidal. Troopers attempted to make verbal contact with Macasaet several times but were unsuccessful. During that time, the suspect pointed his rifle at the area where authorities had taken cover. As he did so he yelled “Shoot me and “I want to kill myself” multiple times, troopers report.

It was over an hour and forty-five minutes before authorities would finally take Macasaet into custody. He was charged with five counts of Assault III and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV. He was remanded to the Craig Jail.

Troopers say that alcohol and methamphetamine use are beleived to be a factor.





