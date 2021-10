Early this morning just after 1 am, another of the approximately 800 aftershocks from the 8.2 magnitude July earthquake near Chignik.

This aftershock, 71 miles from Chignik, is the largest to strike in the series. USGS says that they expect the aftershocks to continue in the area.

The quake was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island.

No tsunami was generated by the event.