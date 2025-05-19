GOP Cuts to Medicaid ‘Will Kill People,’ Advocate Warns and New Research Bolsters





A working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that Medicaid expansion saved over 27,000 lives since 2010.



Critics who say extensive cuts to Medicaid being pushed by the Trump administration and House Republicans will result in the deaths of people were bolstered Friday by new reporting on a recent study detailing how the key health program for the nation’s poor saves live.

As Republicans in Congress pressed ahead this week with a plan that would cause at least 8 million Americans to lose Medicaid as part of a sweeping tax and spending bill desired by U.S. President Donald Trump, a recently published working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, first reported on by The New York Times, shows that Medicaid expansion saved over 27,000 lives since 2010.

A provision in the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which went into effect in 2014, allowed states to expand eligibility for Medicaid to all low-income adults regardless of disability or parenthood status. The change is part of the reason that enrollment in the program rose roughly 50% between 2010 and 2021, according to the authors of the study.

The study, which used a dataset of 37 million low-income American adults, found that expansions increased Medicaid enrollment by 12 percentage points. The study estimates that people who enrolled in Medicaid were 21% less likely to die compared to those not enrolled.

“These expansions appear to be cost-effective, with direct budgetary costs of $5.4 million per life saved and $179,000 per life-year,” according to a summary of the working paper.

The researchers told the Times that the timing of the release of the working paper was not connected to Congress’ current conversation around Medicaid, though they told the outlet that the debate made their findings especially relevant.

The Times described the research as “the most definitive study yet” on Medicaid’s health effects and health economists not involved with the research described it as the most persuasive proof so far that Medicaid and other types of health insurance save lives.

Meanwhile, on Friday, efforts to pass the GOP megabill hit a stumbling block when a handful of Republican so-called “fiscal hawks” voted with Democrats on the U.S. House Budget Committee to block the reconciliation package from advancing through a key committee vote. The Republican hardliners voted no because they want more cuts to Medicaid.

After the vote, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a panel member, vowed that Democrats would “keep fighting to protect Medicaid and the American people.”

In response to the House Budget Committee vote, Alex Lawson, executive director of the advocacy group Social Security Works said on Friday: “Make no mistake, Republicans still plan to bring it to the House floor next week.”

Lawson blasted the proposed Medicaid cuts, writing that “their plan will kill people.”

“The ripple effect of these cuts will hit every single person in this country,” he added. “Unless you are a billionaire, your standard of living and your health care will get worse if this despicable plan becomes law.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



