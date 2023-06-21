AASB’s Response to Gov. Dunleavy’s 2024 Education Budget Vetos





JUNEAU – The Association of Alaska School Boards is extremely disappointed and gravely concerned by the unjustified veto of half of the one-time $175 million in education funding outside the BSA. This action further jeopardizes a constitutionally mandated public education system that will continue to crumble and collapse due to the chronic under-investment of both the Alaskan education profession and its aging infrastructure.

The Alaska Legislature made a commitment to Alaska’s families and students that kept hope alive for at least stabilizing the decay of public education for one more year. While not unanimous, the Legislature made a historic and significant statement by approving nearly $175 million in one-time funding and $30 million in school maintenance funds, providing districts across the state with a lifeline for the coming year. It is, therefore, incomprehensible to think that a former educator and school administrator would be willing to jeopardize the future of Alaska’s youth and, frankly, his own agenda to make our state the best place to raise a family.

In the state of Alaska, school boards have been delegated the authority and responsibility of allocating resources to implement a public education system open to every child. Boards are now tasked with the unenviable task of deciding to choose which programs to cut, how many staff to lay-off, how many more children to pack into a classroom, which cherished extracurricular activity must be sacrificed, and how many more buckets to scrounge up to catch the rain from leaky roofs. Boards are unable to find the funds needed to pay staff appropriately, leading to the loss of quality educators and increasing labor conflicts. School boards will make highly unpopular and draconian decisions that will further alienate the constituency they were elected to serve through no fault of their own.

This veto is a significant setback, to be sure. However, there is recourse, which lies in our efforts to convince the Legislature that the Governor’s cuts are unwarranted and short-sighted. As an Association of Alaska School Boards, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to step forward as champions of public education and say enough is enough! School boards and staff have not forgotten what the promise of a high-quality public education can mean for each child’s opportunity, no matter where they come from or what religion, race, or sexual identity they are. Until and unless the constitution of the State of Alaska is changed, we know what is required. We must convince the Legislature to act decisively and remind the Governor of his responsibility as well.

