‘Absolutely Bonkers’ and ‘Unacceptable’: Trump Posts Map Showing US Takeovers of Other Nations











“As always, he is telling us what the plan is,” said one critic. “We must take it seriously.”



US President Donald Trump has spent his second term threatening takeovers of various other countries, from Canada and Cuba to Greenland, and on Monday he shared on social media a map that fueled fresh fears of his imperialist “Donroe Doctrine.”

The map on Trump’s Truth Social platform shows the US flag over not only the United States but also Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, and multiple countries in Central America and the Caribbean.

The post was swiftly condemned across platforms, with Congressman Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) declaring that “this is unacceptable.”

Journalist Stephen Robinson wrote on X that “another world leader posting something like this would have to apologize before their immediate removal.”

Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot and former Democratic US Senate candidate from Kentucky, wondered, “What would we do and say if the Chinese president posted a map of China taking over the Western Pacific?”

Carl Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former prime minister of Sweden, similarly said: “What would happen if Xi Jinping posted a map where [China] has taken over all of East Asia, and [President Vladimir] Putin one of [Russia] having absorbed all of Western Europe? It would have been seen as either insane or dangerous—or both.”

While some critics called Trump “absolutely bonkers” and “f*cking insane,” Dr. Brian Goldman, a Canadian emergency physician who’s also an author and broadcaster, asserted: “That’s not insanity. That’s intention.”

Democratic strategist Michelle Kinney agreed, saying: “As always, he is telling us what the plan is. We must take it seriously.”

Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, suggested that “the reason why Republicans attack education is so that people don’t recognize the history that repeats itself.”

Without directly mentioning Trump or his map, Mexican President Sheinbaum said in Spanish on Monday, “We reaffirm that Mexico is neither nor will be a colony or protectorate of any foreign country. Proudly we are a free, independent, and sovereign nation.”

While Trump is a prolific poster, the map followed a series of posts from Sunday—including other maps and images produced with artificial intelligence—that led progressive influencer Harry Sisson to conclude that the president was “having a mental health episode online” and call for his removal from office.

“This man is unwell. 25th Amendment NOW,” Sisson said, cataloging posts on a range of topics, from Trump’s recent renaming of Lake Ontario amid tough trade talks with Canada, to the suggestion that New Mexico should be dubbed “New America.”

The latter was ripped by several Democratic officials, including New Mexico’s governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, who responded that her state’s name “isn’t up for debate—it’s been ours since before the United States existed.”

“What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families,” she continued. “While the president tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring. Americans are also spending more at the grocery store, losing access to healthcare and wondering if they’ll ever be able to afford a home. Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we’re providing families with free childcare and college, protecting access to healthcare, and investing in housing. While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work.”

In addition to waging an illegal war on Iran, Trump this term has invaded Venezuela to abduct President Nicolás Maduro and take control of the country’s oil reserves, become the US commander-in-chief to bomb the most countries, and killed over 225 people by blowing up boats allegedly smuggling drugs through international waters. He’s also threatened to seize the Panama Canal and possibly attack nations including Colombia and Mexico.

As Iran has responded to Trump’s war by restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the president has teased declaring the key waterway a US territory and naming it after himself. He’s also dubbed the Gulf of Mexico “the Gulf of America” and fought to put his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

With the US midterm elections less than two months away, some Democrats in Congress have stepped up their critiques of Trump’s foreign policy—including a delegation of progressive congressional lawmakers and candidates who headed to Uruguay last month for the third Pan-American Congress.

Shortly after that gathering, delegation member Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) stressed that “progressives reject the violent, imperialistic Donroe Doctrine, and believe in a foreign policy rooted in cooperation, diplomacy, and sovereign equality.”

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