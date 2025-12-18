Adam Pringle Convicted of the March 2022 Murder of Keenan Wegener







(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage jury convicted Adam Darius Pringle, 43, of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter for the March 2022 killing of Keenan Wegener, 27.

At trial, the evidence showed Pringle and co-defendant Daniel Alex Rocero (48) beat Wegener with an 8-pound, metal sledgehammer, stood on Wegener’s neck and chest, then stuffed his body into a large plastic tote. Wegener died of asphyxia and blunt force trauma. Officers with the Alaska Pretrial Services Division (PED) discovered Wegener’s body in an East Anchorage home two days after the killing.

Rocero was convicted in May 2023, after a separate jury found him guilty of Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter and Tampering with Evidence. Rocero was sentenced by Judge Peter Ramgren to 60 years with 10 suspended, 50 to serve for his role in the homicide, and an additional two years for tampering with evidence. Pringle faces up to 99 years in jail. Pringle’s sentencing is scheduled for April 24, 2026.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Alaska Pretrial Services Division was instrumental in the early investigation. Victims for Justice, a non-profit agency that supports and advocates for victims of violent crime, provided support to Mr. Wegener’s family throughout the process.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Ashley D. McGraw and Nolan Gerlach, with paralegal assistance by Kimberly Smith.

