Daniel Rocero Convicted by Anchorage Jury for March 2022 Murder of Keenan Wegener





On Wednesday an Anchorage jury in Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren’s court convicted Daniel Rocero of two counts of Murder II, one count of Manslaughter and Tampering with Physical Evidence in the 2022 murder of Keenan Wegener.

It was on March 18th of 2022, during the trial, it was determined that Rocero along with his partner 39-year-old Adam Pringle went to a home on Kalgin Street and took Wegener’s life.

Two days later, APD was alerted to the discovery of the victim in a garage at that home. When officers arrived they found Wegener’s remains in a tote. Wegener’s death coincided with the fact that his ankle monitor had not moved in the two days prior, APD said at the time. His killers were arrested the same day.

Rocero is scheduled for sentencing on September 21st of this year. At sentencing he faces up to 99 years.

According to court records, his accomplice, Adam Pringle, is still at trial.



