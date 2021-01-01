Additional Covid-19 Vaccine Arriving Soon in Alaska; Older Alaskans and Front-line Essential Workers Among Those Next







December 31, 2020 ANCHORAGE – In January, Alaska will receive another 52,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine: 27,300 doses of Pfizer vaccine (includes 7,800 doses allocated to the Indian Health Service – IHS) and 25,600 doses of Moderna vaccine (includes 8,400 doses allocated to IHS).

Vaccine continues to be distributed across the state through a phased allocation plan, with Alaskans in Phase 1a, Tiers 1 and 2 already receiving their first dose of the vaccine. Vaccination scheduling for Alaskans in Phase 1a Tier 3 began on Dec. 30, with those vaccination clinics beginning Jan. 4.

“This pandemic has been rough on everyone, especially our seniors and those with underlying health conditions. Therefore, we will continue to accelerate and offer the vaccine to our senior citizens and Elders who have experienced the greatest illness and death from COVID-19,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “In addition to our senior citizens, those working in public safety and education, as well as other front-line workers will also be included in Phase 1b.”







During the Phase 1b public testimony, over 380 individuals and organizations submitted public comments. DHSS also had direct feedback from the Alaska Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee. After review, the State of Alaska released Phase 1b.

“We’re thankful that so many Alaskans are excited about the vaccine and engaged in the public process,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “We wish we had enough vaccine for all who want it right now, but until we do, we’re balancing the science, logistics and ethics to get the supplies we do have out as quickly as possible.”

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine and Alaska’s distribution plans may be found at Covidvax.Alaska.gov.

# # #





