AFN Applauds Alaska’s Congressional Delegation for Bipartisan Work on Infrastructure Bill





President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law November 15. The measure provides historic investments into roads, bridges, ports, airports, broadband, ferries, water and wastewater, resilience, and energy projects—modernizing and upgrading the nation’s core infrastructure.

AFN commends Senator Lisa Murkowski for her work as a lead author and negotiator of this bipartisan infrastructure package, securing a range of provisions that are critical to improving, maintaining, and upgrading Alaska’s infrastructure. AFN thanks our congressional delegation — Senator Murkowski, Senator Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young — for voting yes on this historic legislation.

“This is a big win for Alaska,” said AFN President Julie Kitka. “Investment in areas such as water and sanitation, broadband, transportation, energy transition and affordability and climate resilience are foundational for our future.”

The full impact of the Act will be felt over many years. Provisions for rural Alaska, including tribal broadband connectivity and affordability, will not only improve communication, health, and safety for Alaska Natives but will level the playing field as Alaska transitions out of the pandemic to compete in the global economy and adapt to climate change.




