AFN Applauds Bipartisanship in Senate’s Passage of Infrastructure Bill







The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Thursday praised President Biden’s leadership and bipartisanship in the successful passage of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the U.S. Senate.

Alaska’s largest statewide Native organization, AFN also praised Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan for their bipartisanship in voting for the legislation, which contains billions for Alaska’s critical infrastructure needs, including many tribal provisions.

“We applaud President Biden for his leadership in getting the bipartisan infrastructure bill through the Senate,” said AFN President Julie Kitka. “We very much appreciate Senator Murkowski and her senior staff and Senator Sullivan and his senior staff for addressing the needs here in Alaska in crafting the legislation, and then improving it by working with senators on both sides of the aisle.”

“This clearly demonstrates the Biden Administration’s and Congress’s commitment to significantly invest in Native communities,” Kitka said. “Building up rural Alaska with long-overdue investment in critical areas like broadband and safe water and sanitation is the only way all of Alaska will move beyond the pandemic economically while improving the health and safety of Alaska Native villages.”

###





