After Long Vehicle Chase and 2.5 Hour K9 Search Anchorage Probationer Apprehended in Nikiski







Soldotna-based troopers report that an attempted traffic stop ended in a vehicle chase and eventual apprehension of an Anchorage man in Nikiski who was actively violating his probation out of Anchorage on Sunday afternoon.

AST attempted to pull over a white 2013 BMW along the Kenai Spur Highway for speeding at just before 2 pm on Sunday, but instead of pulling over, the driver sped away at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued down the highway, through Kenai and on to Nikiski. The car chase ended at Wallers Avenue in Nikiski, when the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Anchorage resident Shawn C. Seaman, bailed from the vehicle and fled into the woods.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 unit, with K9 Donna, began a search for the suspect. After a two and a half-hour search, K9 Donna located Seaman on Lake Arness.







A record check would discover that Seaman was on adult probation and did not have a permit to travel to the Keasni Peninsula.

“Seaman was arrested and remanded to Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of Fail to Stop at Direction of Peace Officer 1st Degree, MICS 4th Degree, and Probation Violation,” AST stated.





