Alaska agricultural science on display at Field Days

UAF’s Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension invites farmers, gardeners and community members to tour the fields and farms and learn through presentations, tours and discussions at these free educational events.

Fairbanks Research Field Day — 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, at the Fairbanks Experiment Farm, 2180 W. Tanana Drive, Fairbanks

2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, at the Fairbanks Experiment Farm, 2180 W. Tanana Drive, Fairbanks Palmer Research Field Day — 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, at the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center, 1509 S. Georgeson Drive, Palmer

UAF researchers will cover topics such as farming on permafrost, the effects of cover crops on root maggots, grain and oilseed varietal trials, soil response to land use changes and using kelp as fertilizer. Guided tours of the Georgeson Botanical Garden will also be offered in Fairbanks. During the last hour of the event, light refreshments will be served, and researchers can answer questions.

Topics vary depending on the location; visit the Field Days website for more information.

A map and schedule will be provided. Dress for the weather and be prepared to walk up to a mile. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are not allowed.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Laura Weingartner at 907-474-5211 or lgweingartner@alaska.edu. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

