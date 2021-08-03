Alaska Air National Guard Airmen medevac injured plane crash victims from King Salmon







JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing medically evacuated two injured occupants of an overturned Cessna 206 aircraft July 31 from King Salmon to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The aircraft turned over on Kukaklek Lake and triggered the onboard 406 Emergency Locator Transmitter. Good Samaritans on scene transported the injured occupants to King Salmon.

Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Katelyn Magnuson, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center senior controller, said the AKRCC requested assistance from the 176th Wing who tasked a 211th RQS HC-130J Combat King II with pararescue Airmen of 212th Rescue Squadron who are trained paramedics.

The pararescue Airmen assessed, treated and prepared the injured occupants for transport to JBER where they were released to the Anchorage Fire Department.

Magnuson credited the owner of the Cessna 206 for proper use of the 406 ELT.

“Because the aircraft had a current registration on the ELT, we were able to respond quickly to provide a timely medevac,” she said.

For this rescue, 211th RQS, 212th RQS, and the AKRCC were awarded two saves.

###





