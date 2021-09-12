Alaska Air National Guard rescues ATV riders in Glennallen





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska Air National Guard’s Rescue Coordination Center, and the 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons, rescued two all-terrain vehicle riders in Glennallen through a combined effort early morning Sept. 11.

The individuals, a male and a female, were riding an ATV in the Glennallen area when the female sustained an injury during an accident. They reached out to the Alaska State Troopers using a commercial satellite communication device. The AST sent the request for assistance to the AKRCC at approximately 10 p.m. Sept. 10.

“The female had a head injury,” said Maj. Kevin Kelly, deputy director of the AKRCC. “And both individuals were suffering from hypothermia as well.”

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter of the 210th RQS, an HC-130J Combat King II of the 211th RQS, and a pararescue team from the 212th RQS departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson toward Glennallen.

Despite inclement weather conditions, the HH-60G Pave Hawk was able to land 200 feet from the individuals so the pararescue team could medically assess and provided needed treatment to them, according to Kelly.

The individuals were transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center for further medical care.

“In Alaska, the weather can change at any time. It’s important you’re prepared to spend an extended amount of time in cold, wet conditions,” said Kelly. “And you can applaud them too for having a satellite communication device to notify authorities of their situation. Preparedness and communications are the two biggest things to ensuring your rescue.”

The AKRCC, 210th RQS, 211th RQS, and 212th RQS were each awarded two saves.

###



