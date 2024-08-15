Alaska Air National Guard rescues three hunters during two missions on the Kenai Peninsula





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guard members of 176th Wing rescued three distressed hunters Aug. 11 on the Kenai Peninsula during two sequential missions.

The first mission opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers to search for two distressed sheep hunters near Benjamin Creek about 40 miles southeast of Kenai.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at JBER took the request and passed it to the 176th Wing search and rescue duty officer, Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Brock Roden. The AKRCC was also tracking another rescue request for a distressed goat hunter at Bradley Lake about 25 miles northeast of Homer.

Roden dispatched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk and a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II, both with 212th Rescue Squadron Pararescuemen (PJs) on board.

Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Erin Phillips, 210th RQS HH-60 pilot, said effective mission planning was key to efficiently rescuing both parties.

“We knew we had two sequential missions, and we knew that weather was going to be a potential factor,” Phillips said. “So, we started with the higher-priority patients, which were the two sheep hunters due to the fact they had no shelter, and they were at a higher altitude where they were more exposed to the wind, the rain, and the elements.”

Though the sheep hunters were prepared for the weather, their tent was destroyed, and they began to struggle with the conditions at around 4,500 feet above sea level. Phillips’ Pave Hawk vectored in on their location using coordinates provided by AKRCC controllers.

“Any time we have good GPS coordinates – and by good, I’m talking about a good 3D fix, which is typically a 30-meter resolution or less – we know we can fly to those coordinates, look around, and we’re going to find them,” Phillips said. “We worked up a ridgeline flying to their coordinates, and when we got to within about 100 meters of them. They were signaling us with what was left of their tent, which was a small, bright orange piece of fabric. They were really easy to see skylighted on the ridgeline.”

Phillips landed the helicopter and disembarked the PJs, highly-trained rescue personnel with a high degree of medical training, to make contact with the two hunters.

“The PJs were able to grab them with their gear and get them on board,” Phillips said. “From time on scene to having a visual of the survivors to wheels up with both of them on board was less than five minutes,” Phillips said. “We were pretty efficient on that one.”

Phillips dropped the sheep hunters off in Kenai where they were released to Troopers.

Phillips said he handrailed the coastline to avoid obstacles between Kenai and Homer

“Once we got to Homer, the weather opened up significantly with unrestricted visibility, and cloud layers were up about 6,000 feet,” Phillips said. “The second rescue was only at about 1,200 feet elevation, so we were able to fly right to him.”

Phillips’ crew spotted the lone goat hunter wearing a yellow jacket and orange hat before landing 100 meters away on a small Byers Lake sandbar. Phillips credited the HH-60’s skis, specially designed for Alaska service, for preventing the helicopter from sinking into the soft sandbar.

The second extraction also took about five minutes, and the Pave Hawk crew flew the hunter to Homer where he was released to Troopers.

Phillips flew the Pave Hawk above the weather and air-to-air refueled with the HC-130 to give the helicopter the range to return to JBER.

Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jacob Inman, AKRCC senior controller, emphasized the importance of being prepared for harsh Alaska conditions.

“Don’t let the fact that it’s still technically summer in Alaska fool you,” Inman said. “It can get wet and cold in a hurry, especially in the deep Alaska wilderness. Tell a loved one where you are going and when you are returning. Carry a two-way satellite communication device. Pack clothes to stay dry and warm, and bring a sturdy shelter.”



