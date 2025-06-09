Alaska Army National Guard conducts MEDEVAC mission from Skagway to Juneau





JUNEAU, Alaska — A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, transported a patient from Skagway to Juneau June 3, following a medical evacuation request from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

The mission, flown by an Alaska Army National Guard aircrew based out of the Army Aviation Operating Facility in Juneau, involved a round-trip flight of approximately 140 miles.

Real-time coordination for the mission was provided by the AKRCC, which facilitated communication between emergency medical teams in Skagway and Juneau and relayed critical updates to Bartlett Regional Hospital, including the aircraft’s estimated time of arrival.

Two paramedics from Juneau’s Capital City Fire Department were aboard the aircraft to provide the patient with en route medical care.

“This mission is a great example of the partnership we have with the Juneau community,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Berg, Black Hawk pilot in command. “Flying with the paramedics allowed us to provide immediate care during transport and maximize the effectiveness of the response.”

The Black Hawk used in the mission has been stationed in Juneau since September 2024. The aircraft is equipped with internal and external auxiliary fuel tanks, enabling approximately four hours of flying time—critical for mission ins Southeast Alaska’s expansive and rugged terrain.

“Our UH-60 is equipped with extended range fuel tanks, which gave us the confidence to fly the full mission round-trip without stopping to refuel,” Berg added. “That capability is critical during time-sensitive medical emergencies, especially in remote communities around Southeast Alaska where traditional flight service is not always an option and there are no roads connecting communities.”

The Alaska Army National Guard frequently supports emergency response operations across the state in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and local agencies like Capital City Fire Department.

