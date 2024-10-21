Alaska Congressional Delegation Welcomes Federal Disaster Declaration for Juneau Floods





Washington, DC – Friday, U.S. Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (D-AK) and Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) welcomed a federal disaster declaration following Juneau’s floods in early August. President Biden’s declaration comes after dogged advocacy from the Alaska delegation along with community leaders to ensure Juneau residents would have federal support to recover from the flooding of Suicide Basin. This declaration paves the way for both individual and public assistance to be distributed to the residents of Juneau.

“Relieved to see Juneau’s disaster declaration approved, but there’s so much work left to be done,” Representative Peltola said. “Local efforts led by the city, Tlingit & Haida, and all those who have stepped up will finally get the federal support they need. We’re monitoring this process closely to make sure funding gets to Mendenhall Valley without delay.”

“I am pleased by the federal disaster declaration to help the Juneau community recover from the flooding of Suicide Basin late this summer,” said Senator Murkowski. “Having seen the wreckage from these floods firsthand, I stand firmly with the people of Juneau. As the community wrestles with the potential of additional flooding, this declaration comes at a critical time for recovery efforts in our state’s capital.”

“The damage to homes and property in the wake of the record-breaking flooding in Juneau this August is extensive,” said Senator Sullivan. “While there was thankfully no loss of life, the Mendenhall Valley community faces an overwhelming recovery process. I appreciate FEMA’s approval of Governor Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration, which I pushed for several times with FEMA Administrator Criswell. These FEMA funds will allow critical federal funding to supplement the incredible state and local efforts that are already underway. My team and I are also continuing to work with the Army Corps of Engineers for a long-term engineering solution to prevent this kind of destruction of homes and livelihoods in the future. The outburst flooding caused by the Mendenhall Glacier every summer is not sustainable.”

