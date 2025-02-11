Alaska Federation of Natives Thanks Congressman Begich for Advancing Crucial Legislation





AFN Thanks Congressman Begich for Advancing Alaska Native Legislation

February 7, 2025

Anchorage, AK – The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) thanks Congressman Nick Begich for his leadership in securing the quick passage of H.R. 42, the Alaska Native Settlement Trust Eligibility Act, and H.R. 43, the Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives on February 4.

The next step for H.R. 42 and H.R. 43 is to pass through the United States Senate. AFN looks forward to actively working with Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for a swift passage of both these bills. H.R. 42 and H.R. 43 not only uphold the promises made to Alaska Natives but also empower our people to make crucial decisions about their land and resources.

“We commend Congressman Begich for prioritizing fairness and self-determination for Alaska Natives,” said Ben Mallott, AFN President. “Both of these pieces of legislation will have a lasting impact on our communities, ensuring that vital payments are protected and that village corporations can fully utilize their lands for the benefit of their communities.”

AFN thanks and recognizes the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association (ANVCA) for its dedicated work in advancing H.R. 43. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership to secure final passage early in the 119th Congress.

Background on H.R. 42 and H.R. 43

H.R. 42 – Alaska Native Settlement Trust Eligibility Act ensures that settlement trust payments from Alaska Native Corporations are not counted as income when determining eligibility for federal assistance programs for elderly, visually impaired, or disabled Alaska Natives. H.R. 42 prevents vulnerable individuals from having to choose between their settlement benefits and essential aid.

H.R. 43 – Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025 bill removes the requirement for village corporations to transfer lands to the State of Alaska for future municipalities, restoring full control of these lands to the corporations. H.R. 43 ensures these lands can be used for the benefit of their rightful communities.

###



