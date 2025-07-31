Alaska Legislature to Convene Governor Dunleavy’s Special Session Saturday, August 2









Anchorage, AK – On August 2, 2025, the Alaska Legislature will convene in Juneau for a special session called by Governor Mike Dunleavy. But while the Governor issued the call, he has also reportedly urged members not to attend, an apparent effort to block an override of his recent vetoes.

The special session will focus primarily on two override votes: restoring $51 million in public education funding and overriding the Governor’s veto of Senate Bill 183, which affirms the Legislature’s oversight of oil and gas tax revenues. The Senate and House will immediately enter a joint session to consider the overrides, approximately at 10:15 a.m. After which, the Legislature intends to adjourn later that day, having completed its work.

Senate President Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak) stressed the importance of unity, participation, and constitutional duty as the Legislature prepares to reconvene.

“This special session was called under circumstances that raise serious concerns, not only about its timing but also its clear aim to complicate legislative participation. Nevertheless, I urge every lawmaker not formally excused to be present in Juneau to fulfill our constitutional duty. These override votes are not just symbolic. They are about preparing Alaska’s students, restoring public trust in how we manage billions in state revenues, and maintaining the Legislature’s role as a co-equal branch of government. We owe it to our constituents and the future of this state to show up and do our jobs.”

Education funding was the central focus of the past three legislative sessions. Lawmakers worked across the aisle to pass meaningful improvements to Alaska’s public school system, progress now at risk due to Governor Dunleavy’s vetoes. Senate Bill 183, which also received broad bipartisan support, affirms the Legislature’s ability to access and properly audit necessary fiscal data from oil and gas production taxes. The Administration has been unwilling to provide such data since 2020, potentially costing the state hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars in owed tax revenue over the past six years.

Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham) echoed the call for full participation and emphasized what’s at stake.

“Alaskans expect us to lead, not walk away from our responsibilities. Families, students, and teachers are counting on us to follow through on the commitments we made during the regular session. We passed strong bipartisan legislation this year that not only provides much-needed resources to our public schools but also reflects the will of the vast majority of Alaskans who participated in the legislative process. This special session is not about partisanship, but about standing up for our students and preserving the checks and balances that keep government accountable. Every elected state lawmaker needs to uphold their constitutional duty, come to Juneau, and vote their conscience.”

To further underscore the stakes of this session, Senate President Stevens and Speaker Edgmon recently co-authored an op-ed urging support for both override votes.