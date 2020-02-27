Alaska Marine Highway System Announces Interim Passenger Service

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) has contracted Allen Marine to provide passenger service on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Tuesday, March 3. Each voyage will begin and end in Juneau, and will visit the communities of Kake, Angoon and Tenakee.
To ensure a seat AMHS encourages travelers to make reservations in advance on the AMHS website or by calling 1-800-642-0066. The reservations website will be updated to include these trips on Thursday morning, Feb. 27. Luggage and totes are allowed and are limited to a total of 80 lbs per passenger. Travelers must be able to carry their items aboard the vessel. Please have your reservation available to show on your phone, or a printed copy.
For the Juneau departure please arrive at the dock 1 hour prior to scheduled departure, and for all other communities please arrive at the dock 30 minutes prior to scheduled departure.
The schedule and docking locations are as follows:
Juneau – Allen Marine Dock, 13391 Glacier Hwy
Departure 7:00 am
Kake – OVK Dock
Arrival 12:00 pm
Departure 12:30 pm
Angoon – Seaplane float
Arrival 3:15 pm
Departure 3:45 pm
Tenakee – Seaplane float
Arrival 5:15 pm
Departure 5:45 pm
Juneau – Allen Marine Dock
Arrival 7:45 pm
