Alaska National Guard delivers torch for Veterans Golden Age Games from helicopter

Pararescuemen will rappel with the torch from a Black Hawk helicopter
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard will deliver the Veterans Golden Age Games torch Wednesday morning at Moose Run Golf Course on Arctic Valley Road. A 1.5-mile community fun run will immediately follow.
Pararescuemen from the Air Guard’s 212th Rescue Squadron will rappel with the torch from an Army Guard Black Hawk helicopter from the 1-207th Aviation Battalion to commence this national, annual event in support of veterans. The PJs and their squadron’s military service dog, named “TOML,” (That Others May Live), will carry the torch and lead a 1.5-mile fun run down Arctic Valley Road.
Military members, families, veterans, and the community are invited to participate in the Veterans Golden Age Games fun run. There is no cost or registration requirement. Parking may be limited and participants are asked to please carpool. Moose Run Golf Course is at 27000 Arctic Valley Rd. Moose Run Golf Course is one mile up Arctic Valley Road on the left. Please park in the lower lots near the driving range or pavilion.
Media contact for the fun run is Alaska Veterans Administration public information officer, Samuel Hudson. He may be reached at 706-905-0666.
Information about the Veterans Golden Age Games may be found online at goldenagegames.fusesport.com/.
