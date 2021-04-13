Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program Brings Full-time Acceleration Academy Component to Bethel This Fall







BETHEL, Alaska – With the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program’s new Acceleration Academy (Bethel), students across Lower Kuskokwim region have a chance to go from eighth grade to a bachelor’s degree in five to six years and save up to $75,000 in college costs.

Currently offered in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, ANSEP’s full-time Acceleration Academy is a fast-track opportunity for students to earn their high school diploma while simultaneously earning free college credits. As part of the component, students become hyper-prepared both academically and socially for college.

ANSEP launched its full-time Acceleration Academy component in 2015 and has seen tremendous success in making an impact in the lives of Alaska Native and other underrepresented students and their families. Students graduate from the component and go into their freshman year of college with an average of 50 college credits, eliminating two years of college courses. Some students earn more than 100 credits. This saves students and their families up to $75,000 in college expenses and also saves the State of Alaska $13,000 in education funding per student per year, making the component a win for both the state and Alaskans.

ANSEP Acceleration Academy (Bethel) is a huge step in advancing education for students in Southwest Alaska and toward ANSEP’s goal of expanding to bring this opportunity to all Alaskans. The component will offer student housing to provide students, especially those who live in rural villages near the hub community of Bethel, a place in town to stay throughout their time in the program. The residential aspect of the component not only provides housing but a space for students to connect with one another and surround themselves with like-minded peers.







In another great stride toward academic advancement, ANSEP Acceleration Academy (Bethel) courses will be taught by University of Alaska Fairbanks Kuskokwim Campus professors. The opportunity to directly learn from and network with experienced educators will provide further academic opportunities and outstanding mentors for students.

“ANSEP’s full-time Acceleration Academy components continue to make a difference in the lives of Alaska’s students and the lives of their families. Bringing this component to Bethel, providing new opportunities for young students in Southwest Alaska and placing them on a path to great careers and leadership is going to make a positive impact for these students, for the community and for the entire state” said ANSEP Founder and Vice Provost Dr. Herb Schroeder.

Any student enrolled in LKSD and entering ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the fall of 2021 is eligible to apply. Applications are being accepted now, on a rolling basis, until the program is filled. However, students who are considering applying for housing should submit their applications as soon as possible as dormitory space is limited. Students who are interested in applying can learn more and submit their application online: http://www.ansepacceleration.com/.

About ANSEP

The Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program, founded by Herb Ilisaurri Schroeder, Ph.D., is part of the University of Alaska system. The program strives to effect systemic change in the hiring patterns of Alaska Natives in science, technology, engineering and mathematics career fields by placing its students on a path to leadership. Beginning in kindergarten , ANSEP’s sequential model continues through high school and into undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs, allowing students to succeed at rates far exceeding national numbers. More information is available at www.ANSEP.net.

###





