Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program celebrates another record-breaking year for full-time Acceleration Academy component, honors university graduates

Over 50 high school graduates with more than 3,300 college credits make up Acceleration Academy class of 2024
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program celebrated its largest-ever graduating class of full-time Acceleration Academy students. Fifty-two students from the Anchorage, Bethel, Matanuska-Susitna and statewide campuses earned their high school diplomas this past weekend. They also earned an impressive total of 3,336 college credits earned for free as ANSEP Acceleration Academy students. In addition to its high school graduates, there are 10 impressive ANSEP University Success graduates this May, seven of whom graduated with their bachelor’s degree and three with their master’s.
ANSEP’s Acceleration Academy began as a summer initiative for high school students to earn college credits at no cost, and it has since expanded to include a full-time, academic-year opportunity that continues to grow year over year. The 2024 class of full-time Acceleration Academy graduates is 60% larger than the 2023 graduating class — showing ANSEP’s continued success in expanding academic opportunities to more and more Alaskans.
In Acceleration Academy, students fulfill their high school graduation requirements through college coursework completed throughout the academic year. The average Acceleration Academy graduate begins their undergraduate degree with completed credits similar to those of a college junior, effectively bypassing two years of college courses and associated tuition costs.
Students who participate in Acceleration Academy throughout all four years of high school can go from eighth grade to a bachelor’s degree in just five years. This helps students and their families save over $75,000 in college costs, and state, local and federal governments spend only one third of the cost they would normally expend for a student to earn a degree at the University of Alaska.
“It has been incredible to witness the remarkable growth of our Acceleration Academy opportunity over the years. The program has evolved from a five-week summer opportunity to now celebrating our largest full-time graduating class ever in communities around the state,” said ANSEP Executive Director Dr. Matt Calhoun. “We know the quality education they receive will make an enormous impact in their lives, and so will the significant savings of earning dozens of college credits for free in high school, which is the case for most of these students.”
Acceleration Academy is designed to advance the academic progress of high school students, prepare them for the demands of college coursework, and position them for success in STEM fields, but it also fosters social and professional skills.
Graduates ANSEP’s Acceleration Academy this year include:
Anchorage
Aaron Hampton
Abbie Toro
Aiden Scott
Ainsley Healy
Daniel Smith
Dirk Warren
Ethan Williams
Jacob Whitt
Jahira Towner
Jason Kyle
Jessica Noden-Bocatch
Julia Lowe
Kaleb Robustellini
Katherine Weinberger
Kiya Frey
Leena Edais
Lucas Rogers
Madison Lea
Noah Blackwell
Oliver Tyrrell
Toni (Logan) Bush
Yeredic Nadal Pabon
Zebadiah Sandstrom
Zoe Lewis
Mat-Su
Amilia Bowles
Jaxon Koerber
Bethel
Adeline Perry
Allie Alexie
Anna Howard
Drini Pellumbi
Emma Daniel
Jordan Klejka
Leah Valadez
Maya Komulainen
Shania Flemings
Vjosa Pellumbi
Statewide
Aden Burch (Houston)
Christian Naea (Eagle River)
Grey Phillips (Wasilla)
Liam Evans (Dillingham)
Lion Trejo (Homer)
Nolan Boehme (Soldotna)
Remington Bowles (Palmer)
Valen “Winnie” Lee (Bethel)
University Success
Catilynn Hanna, Master of Science in Civil Engineering
Chad Woods, Bachelor of Science in Geological Science
Clifton Terwilliger, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Mathematics
Gabriel Abdelnoor, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
Janelle Sharp, Master of Science in Geoscience
Jonathan Ruepong, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Justin Maxwell, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Kai Iverson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Lauryn Yates, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
Randall Friendly, Master of Science in Wildlife Biology
Any student enrolled in ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in Alaska is eligible to apply and participate in Acceleration Academy. Elementary, middle, high school and university students across Alaska who are interested in participating in ANSEP can learn more about the opportunities available by visiting www.ANSEP.net.