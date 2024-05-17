Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program celebrates another record-breaking year for full-time Acceleration Academy component, honors university graduates





Over 50 high school graduates with more than 3,300 college credits make up Acceleration Academy class of 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The — The Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program celebrated its largest-ever graduating class of full-time Acceleration Academy students. Fifty-two students from the Anchorage, Bethel, Matanuska-Susitna and statewide campuses earned their high school diplomas this past weekend. They also earned an impressive total of 3,336 college credits earned for free as ANSEP Acceleration Academy students. In addition to its high school graduates, there are 10 impressive ANSEP University Success graduates this May, seven of whom graduated with their bachelor’s degree and three with their master’s.

ANSEP’s Acceleration Academy began as a summer initiative for high school students to earn college credits at no cost, and it has since expanded to include a full-time, academic-year opportunity that continues to grow year over year. The 2024 class of full-time Acceleration Academy graduates is 60% larger than the 2023 graduating class — showing ANSEP’s continued success in expanding academic opportunities to more and more Alaskans.

In Acceleration Academy, students fulfill their high school graduation requirements through college coursework completed throughout the academic year. The average Acceleration Academy graduate begins their undergraduate degree with completed credits similar to those of a college junior, effectively bypassing two years of college courses and associated tuition costs.

Students who participate in Acceleration Academy throughout all four years of high school can go from eighth grade to a bachelor’s degree in just five years. This helps students and their families save over $75,000 in college costs, and state, local and federal governments spend only one third of the cost they would normally expend for a student to earn a degree at the University of Alaska.

“It has been incredible to witness the remarkable growth of our Acceleration Academy opportunity over the years. The program has evolved from a five-week summer opportunity to now celebrating our largest full-time graduating class ever in communities around the state,” said ANSEP Executive Director Dr. Matt Calhoun. “We know the quality education they receive will make an enormous impact in their lives, and so will the significant savings of earning dozens of college credits for free in high school, which is the case for most of these students.”

Acceleration Academy is designed to advance the academic progress of high school students, prepare them for the demands of college coursework, and position them for success in STEM fields, but it also fosters social and professional skills.

Graduates ANSEP’s Acceleration Academy this year include:

Anchorage

Aaron Hampton

Abbie Toro

Aiden Scott

Ainsley Healy

Daniel Smith

Dirk Warren

Ethan Williams

Jacob Whitt

Jahira Towner

Jason Kyle

Jessica Noden-Bocatch

Julia Lowe

Kaleb Robustellini

Katherine Weinberger

Kiya Frey

Leena Edais

Lucas Rogers

Madison Lea

Noah Blackwell

Oliver Tyrrell

Toni (Logan) Bush

Yeredic Nadal Pabon

Zebadiah Sandstrom

Zoe Lewis

Mat-Su

Amilia Bowles

Jaxon Koerber

Bethel

Adeline Perry

Allie Alexie

Anna Howard

Drini Pellumbi

Emma Daniel

Jordan Klejka

Leah Valadez

Maya Komulainen

Shania Flemings

Vjosa Pellumbi

Statewide

Aden Burch (Houston)

Christian Naea (Eagle River)

Grey Phillips (Wasilla)

Liam Evans (Dillingham)

Lion Trejo (Homer)

Nolan Boehme (Soldotna)

Remington Bowles (Palmer)

Valen “Winnie” Lee (Bethel)

University Success

Catilynn Hanna, Master of Science in Civil Engineering

Chad Woods, Bachelor of Science in Geological Science

Clifton Terwilliger, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Mathematics

Gabriel Abdelnoor, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences

Janelle Sharp, Master of Science in Geoscience

Jonathan Ruepong, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Justin Maxwell, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Kai Iverson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Lauryn Yates, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences

Randall Friendly, Master of Science in Wildlife Biology

Any student enrolled in ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in Alaska is eligible to apply and participate in Acceleration Academy. Elementary, middle, high school and university students across Alaska who are interested in participating in ANSEP can learn more about the opportunities available by visiting www.ANSEP.net