Alaska Organized Militia continues recovery support across Western Alaska





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Members of the Alaska Organized Militia continue to assist communities across Western Alaska following the devastating storms that struck the region in early October.

Since activation, more than 150 Alaska Organized Militia service members have supported 13 communities through debris removal, infrastructure repair, residential assessments, and evacuation support in coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To date, AKOM members have cleared nearly 30 miles of boardwalks, removed more than 89,000 pounds of debris, and supported 26 evacuation flights, safely transporting entire communities from affected areas.

“Our Guard Soldiers, Airmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force members are proud to support communities as they continue the hard work of rebuilding and healing,” said Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard. “The teamwork across the Alaska Organized Militia demonstrates the best of who we are and our commitment to Alaskans in times of need.”

AKOM service members have operated across the following communities:

Bethel : Provided warehouse support, processing more than 99,000 pounds of supplies for onward delivery.

: Provided warehouse support, processing more than 99,000 pounds of supplies for onward delivery. Toksook Bay : Cleared 4.5 miles of boardwalk and surveyed residences; reported seawall damage.

: Cleared 4.5 miles of boardwalk and surveyed residences; reported seawall damage. Chefornak : Cleared 3.4 miles of boardwalk, removed 500 pounds of debris, and repositioned five boats.

: Cleared 3.4 miles of boardwalk, removed 500 pounds of debris, and repositioned five boats. Oscarville : Cleared boardwalks and removed 3,500 pounds of debris.

: Cleared boardwalks and removed 3,500 pounds of debris. Napakiak : Cleared 2.4 miles of boardwalk, removed 27,950 pounds of debris, cleaned out seven homes, and delivered 300 pounds of essential supplies; supported one evacuation flight for eight residents.

: Cleared 2.4 miles of boardwalk, removed 27,950 pounds of debris, cleaned out seven homes, and delivered 300 pounds of essential supplies; supported one evacuation flight for eight residents. Kongiganak : Cleared 1.8 miles of boardwalk.

: Cleared 1.8 miles of boardwalk. Kwigillingok : Cleared 3.5 miles of boardwalk, removed 1,750 pounds of debris, reconnected a water line, and recovered ATVs and snowmachines; supported seven evacuation flights moving 178 residents.

: Cleared 3.5 miles of boardwalk, removed 1,750 pounds of debris, reconnected a water line, and recovered ATVs and snowmachines; supported seven evacuation flights moving 178 residents. Nightmute : Cleared two miles of boardwalk, removed 7,000 pounds of debris, and supported three evacuation flights for 20 residents.

: Cleared two miles of boardwalk, removed 7,000 pounds of debris, and supported three evacuation flights for 20 residents. Kipnuk : Assisted in recovery of school and tribal assets, and supported nine evacuation flights for 417 residents.

: Assisted in recovery of school and tribal assets, and supported nine evacuation flights for 417 residents. Tuntutuliak : Cleared 3.4 miles of boardwalk, removed 12,500 pounds of debris, removed wet insulation from 30 homes, wrapped seven buildings to facilitate drying, and supported two evacuation flights for 26 residents.

: Cleared 3.4 miles of boardwalk, removed 12,500 pounds of debris, removed wet insulation from 30 homes, wrapped seven buildings to facilitate drying, and supported two evacuation flights for 26 residents. Napaskiak : Cleared 4.7 miles of boardwalk, removed 19,950 pounds of debris, removed 15,000 pounds of dirt, and delivered 1,000 pounds of supplies.

: Cleared 4.7 miles of boardwalk, removed 19,950 pounds of debris, removed 15,000 pounds of dirt, and delivered 1,000 pounds of supplies. Quinhagak : Cleared 3.5 miles of boardwalk, removed 1,750 pounds of debris, and supported three evacuation flights for eight residents.

: Cleared 3.5 miles of boardwalk, removed 1,750 pounds of debris, and supported three evacuation flights for eight residents. Kotzebue: 15 returned to pre-storm condition, seven dried using dehumidifiers, and 17 had insulation removed.

“Our teams remain focused on the mission,” said Col. Christy Brewer, Alaska National Guard Joint Staff operations officer. “While significant progress has been made, recovery takes time. We’ll continue to work alongside our partners to meet immediate needs and help communities transition toward long-term recovery.”

The Alaska Organized Militia’s combined efforts have resulted in more than 273 flight hours, the movement of over 171,000 pounds of cargo, and the safe evacuation of almost 700 residents from storm-affected areas. Joint rescue operations with the Alaska Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, and local responders saved 51 lives.

As winter approaches, the AKOM, State Emergency Operations Center, and FEMA remain steadfast in their commitment to strengthening the resilience of Western Alaskan communities.