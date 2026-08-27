Alaska Organized Militia deploys to support Tok wildfire response











The Alaska Organized Militia deployed six members to Tok Aug. 25 to support ongoing wildfire response efforts in the area.

At the request of the State Emergency Operations Center, the members were placed on State Active Duty to provide general-purpose disaster response support. Anticipated assignments include reconnaissance and reporting of fire damage, damage assessments, shelter and mass-care support, disaster supply distribution, assistance with disaster-services registration, and distribution of water, food and emergency supplies.

AKOM members may also assist with cleanup of uncontaminated debris and other general-purpose tasks that do not require specialized personal protective equipment. The additional manpower will allow the Alaska Complex Incident Management Team to focus firefighting personnel and resources on wildfire suppression operations.

The Fairbanks Armory has also been requested for use as a mobility staging area for transient wildland fire personnel arriving in Fairbanks before continuing to the Tok area to support firefighting operations.

The Alaska Organized Militia comprises the Alaska Army National Guard, Alaska Air National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, all of which are represented in the six-member task force. AKOM components can provide personnel and resources to support state emergency response operations when requested by civil authorities.