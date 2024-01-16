Alaska Population Remained Similar In Size From 2022-2023





JUNEAU, Alaska — The size of Alaska’s population remained essentially unchanged for a second consecutive year, based on population estimates released last week by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. From July 2022 to July 2023, the state grew by an estimated 304 people — 0.04 percent.

Despite that slight overall growth, Alaska continued to lose people to migration. Net migration — in-migrants minus out-migrants — resulted in a net outflow of 3,246 people. Alaska has lost more movers than it has gained every year since 2013, but losses have slowed in the last few years.

Alaska’s 65-and-older population grew 3 percent, and the 18-to-64-year-old group declined by 0.2 percent. The state’s highest median age was 48.8 in the Haines Borough. The Kusilvak Census Area was youngest at 24.1.

Twenty-one of Alaska’s 30 boroughs and census areas lost population over the year. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough grew the most (2,125), followed by the Kenai Peninsula Borough (898). The Fairbanks North Star Borough decreased the most (-844).

Complete estimates for the state, boroughs/census areas, cities and census-designated places are available here. Also available are estimates for census tracts, school districts and Alaska Native Regional Corporations and estimates by age and sex for each borough and census area and for places with populations of 1,000 or more.