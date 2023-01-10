Alaska remained similar in size but grew older from 2021 to 2022





JUNEAU, Alaska — The size of Alaska’s population remained essentially unchanged from July 2021 to July 2022, based on population estimates released today by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state grew by an estimated 451 people — 0.06 percent — the second consecutive year of small increase.

Despite slight overall growth, net migration — in-migrants minus out-migrants — resulted in a loss of 2,489 people. Alaska has lost more movers than it has gained every year since 2013, but losses slowed during the pandemic.

Alaska’s 65-and-older population grew 5 percent, and the 18-to-64-year-old group declined by 1 percent. The state’s highest median age was 49.4 in the Hoonah-Angoon Census Area. The Kusilvak Census Area was youngest at 24.4.

Twenty-six of Alaska’s 30 boroughs and census areas lost population over the year. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough grew the most (2,666), followed by the Kenai Peninsula Borough (909). Fairbanks North Star Borough lost the most people (-982).

Complete estimates for the state, boroughs/census areas, cities and census-designated places are available here. Also available are estimates for census tracts, school districts and Alaska Native Regional Corporations and estimates by age and sex for each borough and census area and for places with populations of 1,000 or more.

