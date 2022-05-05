Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program Deadline Extended





(ANCHORAGE, AK) – The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development (DCCED) has announced an updated deadline for the Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program. DCCED is extending the deadline to apply to Friday, May 20 at 5:00 pm. All other program criteria remain the same.

The Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program is a grant program to distribute $30.6 million to Alaska’s seafood and shellfish processing sector. The State of Alaska was allocated this funding under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program. With this funding, DCCED will issue grants to owners of seafood processing facilities and processing vessels to reimburse for costs of preparing for, preventing exposure to, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This grant program is open to holders of seven seafood and shellfish processing permit types issued by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. Costs must have been incurred between January 27, 2020, and December 31, 2021, to be considered for reimbursement, and eligible activities include workplace safety measures, retrofitting facilities, transportation, worker housing, and medical expenses. Companies that hold more than one eligible processing permit may combine expenses for multiple operations into a single application.

This is not a first-come, first-served grant opportunity. Award amounts will be determined after all applications have been received and evaluated on demonstrated need. Grants will not be awarded until the end of the application period and after all received applications have been reviewed. Qualification does not guarantee an award, and proration of final awards may be necessary due to demand.

More information on the Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program – including eligibility criteria, FAQs, and application instructions – can be found on the DCCED website.

