Alaska Senate Passes Legislation Establishing Juneteenth as an Observed State Holiday





JUNEAU – Wednesday, the Alaska Senate passed Senate Bill 22, sponsored by Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage, establishing Juneteenth, June 19, as an annually observed state holiday. In 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming the civil war had ended and that any enslaved people were now free. This day became known as Juneteenth, a day in which we celebrate the emancipation of previously enslaved peoples in America.

Each year on June 19, people of all races join one another in fellowship to honor those who gave so much for America and educate themselves about the struggles toward liberation for Black Americans. In 2001, then-Representative and former State Senator Lesil McGuire, R-Anchorage, passed House Bill 100, recognizing the third Saturday of June as Juneteenth Day. Senate Bill 22 builds upon that prior work to bring about more recognition and understanding of Juneteenth.

“This is an important process to bring awareness to the significance of Juneteenth and honor the end of slavery within this nation and acknowledge our history,” said Sen. Gray-Jackson. “It is a moment to reflect, celebrate, and become empowered as a free people. I hope that the passage of this bill will ensure that we as a nation and a state do a better job in talking about what’s painful and create a more just future for all the country.”

Senate Bill 22 passed the Senate on a vote of 16-4. The bill now heads to the Alaska House of Representatives for consideration.

