‘Alaska’s Changing Environment’ — a new report

The University of Alaska Fairbanks released a new report this week highlighting environmental changes and extremes that impact Alaskans and their livelihoods.

“Alaska’s Changing Environment” provides people with timely, reliable and understandable information on topics ranging from temperature and precipitation changes to salmon and polar bears.

The report was led by the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the UAF International Arctic Research Center, with contributions from more that 40 scientists and Indigenous experts across the state. This is the second edition of “Alaska’s Changing Environment,” which was first published in 2019. The inaugural report proved to be a popular resource for educators, scientists, media, policymakers and others interested in learning and communicating about climate and environmental changes impacting the state.

In the five years since release of the first report, extreme weather, climate and environmental events have become more frequent. The State of Alaska declared nearly three dozen weather- or climate-related disasters, about double the 2014-19 total. A dozen of these were elevated to federal disasters. From deadly landslides in Southeast Alaska to Typhoon Merbok along the Bering Sea coast, all regions of the state have been affected.

“Alaska’s Changing Environment” updates key long-term climate trends. It also highlights the changes and impacts that have emerged or accelerated over the past five years.

Though the report covers nearly two dozen topics, the following four changes may be of particular interest to Alaskans.

Warmer, especially in winter

We’ve all heard that Alaska is warmer now than when our parents were young, but how much so? Alaska’s Changing Environment breaks the warming trend down by region and season. Though overall the state has warmed ​​more than 3°F in 50 years, the biggest changes are taking place in winter. The northern portion of the state is now an astonishing 8.2°F warmer, and even in Southeast, where there are fewer changes in any season, winter is on average 2.5°F warmer.

Changing precipitation

Both summer and winter precipitation are changing in Alaska. The past five summers have been especially wet. In Southeast Alaska the recent wetness aligned with the long-term trend. Northwest Alaska had been becoming drier, but, since 2019, it has seen 1.5 times more rain than the 50-year average. Most of Alaska is also seeing rain replace snow in autumn. In some areas, there is also more freezing rain in the middle of winter. Across the state, spring is coming earlier and the entire snow season is about two weeks shorter than it was 25 years ago.

Extreme events are increasing

The frequency and intensity of extreme events like avalanches, landslides, floods and coastal storms are increasing in Alaska. Four fatal landslides have occurred in the past nine years. In 2022, Typhoon Merbok pounded Alaska’s western coast, damaging 40 communities. Three consecutive years with high-impact snowstorms have left Anchorage residents reeling. Outbursts from temporary lakes blocked by Mendenhall Glacier have produced record-setting floods in Juneau two years in a row.

Salmon highs and lows

Since 2020, Alaska salmon populations have seen record highs and record lows. In 2022, 80% fewer king salmon returned to the Yukon River than the 30-year average and 90% fewer chum salmon returned to western Alaska. Since, both species rebounded slightly, but returns remain well below average. Meanwhile, nearly double the usual number of sockeye salmon returned to Bristol Bay in 2022. Also, across the state, all species of salmon are maturing at smaller body sizes. These smaller fish produce smaller and fewer eggs.

The visual and concise approach used in Alaska’s Changing Environment to communicate environmental change has inspired several spinoffs that explore topical or regional changes across Alaska. To see the entire series and learn about wildfire, berries, Arctic policy and changes to the Bering Sea and Yukon Flats, visit IARC’s website.

UAF