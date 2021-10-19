Aleknagik Man Found Deceased after Two Day Search





Troopers, after a two-day search, report that the search for aleknagik man, 30 year-old Michael Andrew, resulted in searchers finding remains.

The call into overdue four wheel traveler Andrew, went in to troopers at 3:16 pm on Friday after he failed to return from his trek to Marsh Mountain in southeast Alaska.

A hasty search was carried out with no results. Searcher set out again and his remains were found at approximately 11 am on Saturday with the assistance of the Wood-Tikchik State Park Rangers. He was found approximately 2 miles from the convergence of the Wood River and Aleknagik Lake.

Andrew’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.



