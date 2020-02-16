Ambler Man Arrested on Multiple Charges including Attempted Murder after Attacking Aunt

An Ambler man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder and several domestic violence assault counts after an early Saturday morning incident in that village according to Kotzebue-based troopers.

Kotzebue-based troopers received a call at 3:45 am on Saturday morning reporting that in an alcohol-fueled incident, 21-year-old Derek Penn attacked his aunt, hitting her and strangling her before being stopped by the aunt’s elderly mother. After that initial attack, Penn also attacked another male victim in the home.

The aunt was able to flee the residence with the assistance of her mother.

After the assault, Penn was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder I, Assault II, Assault III and Assault IV (all domestic violence), as well as Assault II and Assault III (non-domestic violence).

Troopers transported Penn to Nome where he was remanded to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center to await arraignment.