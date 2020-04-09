AMHS Cancels Service to Prince Rupert Until Further Notice

Required international terminal modifications delayed by travel restrictions
(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) has cancelled service to Prince Rupert, British Columbia until further notice. COVID-19 related travel restrictions have delayed work to bring the AMHS Prince Rupert Terminal into compliance with federal regulations. All passengers are being notified and rebooked or refunded as necessary.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was scheduled to meet with AMHS this month at Prince Rupert to review and approve ferry terminal facility modifications that are required to conduct international operations. AMHS must fully comply with the security operations stipulated within the Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement (LRMA) signed by the U.S. and Canada. Due to current travel restrictions, the April meeting cannot take place as planned. AMHS and CBP will meet as soon as possible after travel restrictions are lifted.
AMHS extended its policy waiving cancellation fees for any reservation until May 11, 2020. To cancel or make changes to an itinerary contact the AMHS reservation call center at 1-800-642-0066 or call your local AMHS terminal.
