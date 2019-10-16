AMHS will Temporarily Resume Service to Prince Rupert

- Home
Sailings are scheduled for Oct. 29 and Nov. 25.
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – With approval from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and law enforcement support from the City of Prince Rupert, the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is scheduling two runs to Prince Rupert. The three parties are working together to determine how AMHS can meet CBP requirements in Prince Rupert and continue sailing in the future.
“I applaud the cooperation between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, City of Prince Rupert, DOT&PF and AMHS,” said Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy. “The State of Alaska recognizes that the AMHS presence in Prince Rupert is important and we are committed to maintaining this route if it’s logistically and fiscally feasible.”
Last month, AMHS announced that service to Prince Rupert was being discontinued because AMHS could not meet a new CBP requirement to provide a Canadian law enforcement presence in Prince Rupert. The Canadian law enforcement presence in Prince Rupert is required by CBP to protect CBP personnel while inspection tasks are performed.
This development comes after months of collaboration with the CBP. In an Oct. 3 letter from CBP, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) was given 60 days to notify CBP of its intent to commit to substantial facility modifications at either the AMHS Prince Rupert or Ketchikan terminals. The AMHS facility modifications must fully comply with the security operations stipulated within the Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement (LRMA) signed by the U.S. and Canada.
AMHS sailings to Prince Rupert are scheduled for Oct. 29 and Nov. 25. Reservations are now available for booking at www.FerryAlaska.com, by calling the AMHS Reservations Center at 1-800-642-0066, or by visiting ferry terminals throughout the ferry system.
Future sailings to Prince Rupert are dependent on a number of factors that include considerable financial investment and meeting the long-term requirements of the CBP.
Written by: Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities on Oct 16, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
